 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walmart, Sam's Club to launch $5 million register campaign for Hurricane Ida, other disaster victimsd member
0 Comments

Walmart, Sam's Club to launch $5 million register campaign for Hurricane Ida, other disaster victimsd member

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Walmart is launching a register campaign to support the American Red Cross and victims of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters.

Through the close of business Wednesday, Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the country will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million.

Customers and members will have the opportunity to donate any amount or round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar with the change going to the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.

The register campaign is in addition to the $5 million commitment for response efforts to Hurricane Ida announced Monday from Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Sam's Club.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to use your credit cards to build your credit

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News