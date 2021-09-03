Walmart, Sam's Club to launch $5 million register campaign for Hurricane Ida, other disaster victimsd member

Walmart is launching a register campaign to support the American Red Cross and victims of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters.

Through the close of business Wednesday, Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the country will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million.

Customers and members will have the opportunity to donate any amount or round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar with the change going to the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.

The register campaign is in addition to the $5 million commitment for response efforts to Hurricane Ida announced Monday from Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Sam's Club.

