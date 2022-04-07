Walmart raises trucker pay with new training program

Walmart announced Thursday it is increasing its pay for its private fleet of 12,000 truck drivers, allowing them to earn from $95,000 to $110,000 in their first year at the company.

The move affects at least 150 drivers in Oklahoma and comes as the pandemic has exacerbated truck driver shortages as freight reaches historic highs.

A "60 Minutes" segment that aired in late 2021 showed thousands shipping containers sitting at the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, ports through which 40% of international goods are shipped to the United States.

The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

"When we say things like the supply chain…we’re really talking about a delicate dance, and every link needs optimization," Jim Newport, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Trucking Association, told the Tulsa World in late November.

About 2 million semi-tractor trucks operate in the U.S., according to truckinginfo.net.

The training program by the nation's largest retailer gives gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company's established drivers.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

Roughly 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Delaware, have earned their commercial driver's licenses, Walmart said. About 400 to 800 workers in the company's supply-chain network are expected to complete the truck-driving program this year, a company spokesperson said.

"Our transportation team will continue to grow with our business, and we’ll continue to invest in them along the way," Walmart said in a statement. "It’s an exciting time to be part of one of the world’s largest private fleets and we plan to keep hiring the best drivers in the industry to join our team."

Oklahoma has about 10,000 registered licensed truck drivers who residence in the state, Newport said. The majority of drivers, he said, are independent contractors, who often spend two to four weeks on the road at a time.

