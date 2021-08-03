Walmart closes BA store today, Wednesday for cleaning

Walmart is temporarily closing one of its stores in Broken Arrow on Tuesday and Wednesday for cleaning and sanitizing, the company announced.

The store at 1770 S. Elm Place, will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday "as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building."

The location will remain closed through Wednesday, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.

"Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time," a spokeswoman said in an email.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," the company said.

"Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta (COVID-19) variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.