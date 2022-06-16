Walmart boosts average pharmacy technician pay to more than $20 per hour

Walmart this is increasing to more than $20 its hourly wage for Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy technicians, affecting more than 1,000 employees in Oklahoma.

The move will affect some 36,000 company employees nationwide. Most pharm techs will see an average increase of $1.30 per hour.

"Our pharmacy techs stepped up as heroes during the pandemic, and they also play a critical day-to-day role in the continued growth of our health and wellness business," Walmart wrote in a news release. "These investments reflect that and send a strong signal to pharmacy techs everywhere that Walmart is serious about attracting top talent and giving them the tools to build a successful career.

"As we plan to hire an additional 5,000 pharmacy techs this year, these investments will help us attract top talent."

Based in Bentonville, Ark., the retail chain has more than 10,500 stores and clubs worldwide. It reported fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion.

