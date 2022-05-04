Walmart announces new recycling program at BA supercenters

Walmart Inc. on Wednesday announced a new collaboration with international recycling leader, TerraCycle that invites shoppers to divert a wide variety of locally unrecyclable waste from landfills.

The new drop-off recycling hubs will include Broken Arrow Walmart Supercenters, as well as some stores in Arkansas.

The BA supercenters include locations at 2301 W. Kenosha St. (145th East Avenue) 6310 S. Elm Place (161st East Avenue) and 3900 E. Hillside Drive.

Products that may be dropped off include:

— Skincare and beauty products

— Soft plastic food packaging

— Oral care products

— Food and drink pouches

— Home and garden supplies packaging

— Coffee capsules and water filters

— Plastic bottles

— Worn clothing

— Pet food packaging

— Plastic bags and shipping materials

— Plastic toys

— Ink cartridges and office supplies

To participate, people are invited to bring their accepted waste, that is not curbside recyclable, to the designated recycling hubs that are positioned outside the participating Walmart Supercenters and Sam’s Club locations.

When the hub station is full, TerraCycle will pick up and transport the waste to regional material recovery facilities, where the waste will be sorted by material type and recycled into raw materials that can be used to make new products, like playgrounds and park benches.

Participants can visit corporate.walmart.com/community-recycling-hub for more information on what can and cannot be recycled curbside.

“Our customers expect us to provide them with opportunities to shop more sustainably. Similarly, they are keen to do the right thing when it comes to recyclability and waste, and access to recycling is an avenue where we know we can play a role given our presence in so many communities across the country. These pilots with TerraCycle will allow us to learn how to make it easier for people to recycle as well as inform our goals and journey toward zero waste,” said Zach Freeze, senior director for sustainability at Walmart.

“Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our mission to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and provide solutions for difficult to recycle items that are not traditionally recyclable curbside,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle.

“Through our partnership with Walmart and the installation of the recycling hubs, we are encouraging consumers to rethink what is waste, as well as help foster awareness that solutions do exist for items that may seem otherwise unrecyclable.”

The Walmart Community Recycling Hub is open to any interested individual, school, office or community organization.

For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.