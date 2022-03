The Tulsa World is offering the public to honor extraordinary nurses in our area who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.

More than 100 local nurses have been nominated. Ten will be recognized in a special section in print and online in honor of National Nurses Week, on Sunday May 8.

Nine of them will be picked by a local panel of judges. One honoree will be selected by a community vote. That vote goes through March 24.

Vote at https://go.tulsaworld.com/nurses2022

