Vote in the Best in the World contest starting on Tuesday

You have made your nominations, and it’s time to vote in the Tulsa World’s annual Best in the World contest.

Voting starts on Tuesday. More than 100,000 votes were cast in last year’s contest.

“All of the results are community driven by our readers. This is a great way for local business to display that they are ‘best of’ in the community,” said Misti Rinehart, advertising director of the Tulsa World.

You have 15 groups and more than 200 categories in which to vote, including automotive, beauty and wellness, community, drink, education, finance, food and dining, fun and leisure, health care, health-care professionals, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

Voting runs through July 28.

The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sept. 25 and a banquet on Sept. 1.

