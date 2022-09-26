Visitors to Oklahoma state parks last year boost local economies

Visitors to Oklahoma state parks in 2021 spent $354.2 million in the communities surrounding the parks, according to research commissioned by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.

Visitors who stayed overnight in a state park contributed 31.7% of the total spending.

Visitor activity to state parks generated 2,980 jobs across the state of Oklahoma. Proprietors and employees of travel-related businesses took home $59 million in earnings and benefits.

As a result of visitor traffic to Oklahoma State Parks, travel spending generated about $15.5 million in state tax receipts and $9.3 million in local taxes.

"Oklahoma's state parks are a crucial part of the state’s tourism industry, generating jobs and dollars in our communities from traveler spending," Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, said in a statement.

"Travelers are discovering what Oklahomans have known all along — the Oklahoma outdoors are incredible."

According to the report, Oklahomans make up 59% of overnight visitors to Oklahoma state parks, according to the report. Texas, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri are among states outside Oklahoma with the most overnight visitors.