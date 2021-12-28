 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vision Center opens at Walmart Supercenter in Broken Arrow
0 Comments

Vision Center opens at Walmart Supercenter in Broken Arrow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROKEN ARROW — Walmart on Monday held a ribbon cutting for a Vision Center in Tulsa County.

The center at the Walmart Supercenter at 6310 S. Elm Place will provide high-quality, low-cost eyeglasses and contact lenses that previously have been unavailable in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt approved legislation in 2019 that allows optometrists to practice within retail establishments.

"We are excited to serve our customers in a new way and offer them a wide selection of glasses to fit their unique personality and lifestyle," James Jones, Walmart's market health and wellness director for Oklahoma and Arkansas, said in a statement.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert