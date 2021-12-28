Vision Center opens at Walmart Supercenter in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — Walmart on Monday held a ribbon cutting for a Vision Center in Tulsa County.

The center at the Walmart Supercenter at 6310 S. Elm Place will provide high-quality, low-cost eyeglasses and contact lenses that previously have been unavailable in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt approved legislation in 2019 that allows optometrists to practice within retail establishments.

"We are excited to serve our customers in a new way and offer them a wide selection of glasses to fit their unique personality and lifestyle," James Jones, Walmart's market health and wellness director for Oklahoma and Arkansas, said in a statement.

