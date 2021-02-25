Virtual round-table discussion shines light on small businesses

"When the pandemic hit, we recognized that we would need to take swift action as a city government to assist small businesses in our community," Bynum said. "But we also recognized that we were not necessarily best positioned to know what each business might need or what resources were available to them.

"What we could bring to the table were financial resources, but we needed somebody with expertise. That was clear and obvious for us with Rose and her team at TEDC."

Over the past three years, the city has spent more than $213 million with local businesses for city operations, the mayor said.

"At the state level, our goal has been to grow the number of new and expanding businesses in Oklahoma to enhance the diversity of our economy and to improve the readiness of our workforce," said Sean Kouplen, state secretary of commerce and workforce development. "There isn't any better growth than an existing company that is growing within our state and within and city.

"… We know that the economy actually changes not because of government but because private businesses step up and individuals put their livelihood on the line to grow a business. And we know that it's very difficult."

