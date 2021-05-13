Virtual event to connect job seekers with new Owasso aerospace company

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s Aerospace and Defense team is working alongside the Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace & Cybersecurity, a partnership between Tulsa Community College and Rose State College, to host a virtual employer showcase for aerospace company Aviation Avionics & Instruments (AAIC).
The virtual event will take place Wednesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. Interested participants can register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/3PD6R53.
In March, AAIC announced plans to relocate from Freeport, New York to Owasso.
This event will help the company fill staffing needs as they ramp up. The company offers maintenance, repair and overhaul services for a broad range of products in avionics, instruments and accessories and is well known for its highly engineered, innovative product repairs that extend component life and reduce costs for aircraft operators.
“Commerce often works with companies and communities to help connect job seekers to employers,” said Geoff Camp, State Director of Aerospace, Commerce. “These virtual ‘Employer Showcase’ events allow job seekers to learn more about the types of careers that are available within their communities and give them the ability to ask questions and seek feedback directly from the employers themselves.”
“TCC is proud to partner with Commerce’s aerospace team and Rose State College as we leverage our Aerospace and Cybersecurity Center of Workforce Excellence to help drive workforce and economic development for our state,” said Pete Selden, TCC vice president for workforce development.
“Through TCC’s career services department, we have been able to connect employers with local students and alumni regarding potential careers. We are excited to offer this service to others outside of the TCC learning community and to connect new employers in the state to potential employees.”