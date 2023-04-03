Utica Square shopping center announced Monday that Johnny Was, the California-based lifestyle brand, will be opening its doors in Utica Square early this summer.

Johnny Was offers a selection of artisan-inspired clothing, shoes, bags, home decor and beauty products.

The store will occupy the space between Starbucks and Pavilion. Once the store opens this summer, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"We are excited to welcome Johnny Was to The Square," said Cassandra Montray, Utica Square property manager. “Their style and commitment to quality are a perfect fit, and we are confident our customers will love their unique offerings. Johnny Was will surely become a beloved destination for Tulsa's fashion-conscious shoppers."

For more information, see johnnywas.com and find the store on social media @johnnywas.

Utica Square is an upscale shopping center located in Tulsa at the southeast corner of 21st Street and Utica Avenue.