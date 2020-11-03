Utica Square annual Lights On Thanksgiving event to go virtual due to COVID-19 concerns

Utica Square's Lights On event, a Thanksgiving tradition for 53 years, is changing its format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will host a virtual event in place of the in-person gathering that typically draws thousands of people.
"Instead of the live countdown, we’ll be illuminating our 1,000,000 lights on the 175 trees on property through a virtual Lights On ceremony," Utica Square Property Manager Cassandra Montray said in a statement. "This allows us to comply with local safety protocols, while still providing a kickoff to the holiday season."
Lights On may be viewed Utica Square’s social media channels — on Facebook and Instagram (@UticaSquare) — starting at 6:30 p.m. November 26. The pre-produced event will include Christmas carols performed by the Grady Nichols Band, a visit from Santa and a countdown to the kickoff to the holiday season.
This gateway to the holidays also marks another Tulsa tradition: family photos with Santa. This year, photos will be taken at Santa’s Sleigh to accommodate for a socially distant — and outdoor — visit with Santa while still observing recommended safety precautions.
Support Local Journalism
Santa’s Sleigh will be located in The Garden and open November 27 through December 24. Times of operation may be found on the shopping center's Facebook and Instagram (@UticaSquare) accounts.
QuikTrip investing in new urgent care clinic
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 57 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Teddy
Ariel
Mr. Frederickson
Sheba
Sable
Fisher
Toby
Spanky
Mr. Heckles
Little Mama
Oakley
Lemmy
Moscato
Cleo
Wallace
Millie
Giana
Sammie
Archie
Allan
Star
Tallulah
Nila
Dean
Samus
Brownie
Johnny
Bonnie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Buster
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.