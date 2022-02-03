USDA funding to aid business expansion, job training in rural Oklahoma

Numerous area businesses will benefit from a $1.4 billion investment from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The funding is designed to keep resources and wealth in rural America through through job training, business expansion and technical assistance. The investments are part of business and cooperative services projected to help create or save more than 50,000 jobs in rural America through investments made in fiscal year 2021.

"For some time, rural America has been at the mercy of an extraction economy, where resources are taken from rural lands only to create jobs and economic opportunity in urban and suburban areas," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. "That’s why USDA is committed to doing what we can to change that extraction economy into a circular economy, where value is added closer to home, so the wealth created in rural areas stays in rural areas."

More than $59 million is being invested in Oklahoma under Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantees.

Area investments include $14 million to Johnson Enterprises Holding Co. in Muskogee and $8.8 million to Floyd's RV in Glenpool. Redbud Marina and RV Park in Rogers County is receiving $2 million.

Other USDA programs linked to its investment are Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) Grants, Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program, Rural Cooperative Development Grant Program, Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program, Intermediary Relending Program and Value-Added Producer Grants.

