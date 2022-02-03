 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USDA funding to aid business expansion, job training in rural Oklahoma
0 Comments

USDA funding to aid business expansion, job training in rural Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Floyd's RV (copy)

A rendering shows a Floyd's RV in Glenpool. The company is one of several in the area benefitting from a $1.4 billion investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Numerous area businesses will benefit from a $1.4 billion investment from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The funding is designed to keep resources and wealth in rural America through through job training, business expansion and technical assistance. The investments are part of business and cooperative services projected to help create or save more than 50,000 jobs in rural America through investments made in fiscal year 2021.

"For some time, rural America has been at the mercy of an extraction economy, where resources are taken from rural lands only to create jobs and economic opportunity in urban and suburban areas," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. "That’s why USDA is committed to doing what we can to change that extraction economy into a circular economy, where value is added closer to home, so the wealth created in rural areas stays in rural areas."

More than $59 million is being invested in Oklahoma under Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantees.

Area investments include $14 million to Johnson Enterprises Holding Co. in Muskogee and $8.8 million to Floyd's RV in Glenpool. Redbud Marina and RV Park in Rogers County is receiving $2 million.

Other USDA programs linked to its investment are Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) Grants, Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program, Rural Cooperative Development Grant Program, Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program, Intermediary Relending Program and Value-Added Producer Grants.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Money matters: Installing financial wisdom to children

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert