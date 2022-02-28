 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UScellular offers free calls to Ukraine through March
UScellular offers free calls to Ukraine through March

uscellular donation (copy)

A Tulsa area UScellular store is pictured.

 Tulsa World file

To help customers connect with family and friends, UScellular is offering customers free calls to Ukraine from the United States through March 31.

Customers can make outbound calls to Ukraine with no international dialing rates applied.

Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or dial *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.

Chicago-based UScellular is the fourth-largest, full-service wireless carrier in the U.S.

