UScellular enlarges 5G network in Oklahoma

UScellular’s 5G network is expanding in several states, including Oklahoma, thanks to a software update that enhances the 5G coordination between its cell sites and builds on the company’s efforts to deploy smart networks.

With this update, 1.4 million more people now have access to the company’s 5G network, including more than 100,000 people in Oklahoma.

Among the affected Oklahomans are those who live in the southeastern portion of the state, including McAlester, Ada, Atoka, Broken Bow and Wilburton.

