 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UScellular distributes $5,000 worth of gift cards to Oasis Fresh Market customers

  • 0
uscellular donation (copy)

A Tulsa area UScellular store is pictured.

 Tulsa World file

UScellular this week donated $5,000 to Oasis Fresh Market customers to ensure they can share a meal with loved ones during the holiday season.

Oasis Fresh Market is the first grocery store in north Tulsa in more than 14 years. UScellular donated 100 gift cards valued at $50 apiece.

"Oasis Fresh Market does so much for our community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the North Tulsa area," Sheila Crisostomo, UScellular vice president of retail sales and operations, said in a statement. "Food has the power to connect people, and we believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties and make memories this time of year."

Earlier this year, UScellular contributed $2,000 to Oasis Fresh Market’s nonprofit The Oasis Projects to launch a series of pop-up events and provide North Tulsa residents with high-quality fruits and vegetables, as well as internet access. 

People are also reading…

Above the Fall: Drone pilots capture foliage colors across US. Video by Lee Enterprises Drone Pilots.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert