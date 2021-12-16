Up to $22 million bond issuance planned for downtown project linked to new grocery store

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity on Thursday authorized the issuance of up to $22 million in tax apportionment revenue bonds to assist in the construction of a mixed-used project that includes a downtown grocery store.

"I'm excited for this project to move forward," Tulsa Mayor and TAEO Chair G.T. Bynum said during the meeting.

Known as the F&C Annex Project, it would transform the parking lot across from the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and on the northeast corner of Third Street and Cincinnati Ave.

Owner of the lot since 1977, the Tulsa PAC Trust earlier this year voted to approve the sale of the property for $5.5 million to Flaherty & Collins Properties, an Indianapolis-based development firm.

The proposal calls for a 20,000-square-foot grocery store, 10,000 square feet of additional retail space, a 240-unit apartment building and a 100-room boutique hotel. The project would also include a parking garage with about 450 spaces, which could be used by visitors to both the PAC and nearby City Hall.

