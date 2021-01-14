U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern talks latest COVID-19 relief package, spending on Tulsa chamber call

First District Congressman Kevin Hern joined the Tulsa Regional Chamber for a virtual forum on the recent federal rollout of a $900 billion pandemic relief package.
Some of the conversation touched on details of the deal, including the $284 billion allocated for the Paycheck Protection Program, which creates an option for second-draw loans for businesses with severe revenue reductions.
But he talked plenty about his attitude toward government spending. Many were unhappy with his not supporting a $2,000 direct payment to Americans instead of the $600 check they received, he said.
"I get it," he said. "This is a very difficult time. But not everybody has it difficult. We should target to our folks who have lost their jobs, who are struggling with paying their rents and their car payments. Those folks do need help. And that's what we're about. We're a nation of helping those who need help.
"The testament to this is — and I've talked to about all of our community bankers in our area — they have seen deposits rise to astronomical levels this past year because money was going out and it wasn't being spent. That's why we didn't see those economic growth lines that we thought we would need."
Hern said the extra $1,400 per person (from $600 to $2,000) would have cost the United States an additional $457 billion. The country last year went from $22 trillion to $28 trillion in debt, he said.
"We have to kind of figure out how we're going to slow this down and kind of get our fiscal house in order," Hern said.
President-elect Joe Biden has announced he will propose a $1.9 trillion rescue package to combat the economic downturn and the COVID-19 crisis.
"It's going to be very expensive before we're done," Hern said.
As for the latest COVID-19 relief, PPP2 loans are eligible primarily for businesses that have no more than 300 employees and demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross revenues between the same quarter in 2019 and 2020 or a 25% reduction in revenues between the two years.
Borrowers will receive full loan forgiveness if they spend at least 60% of the money on payroll costs over an eight- or 24-week period.
The new stimulus expands PPP eligibility to more nonprofit organizations. It also provides $20 billion for businesses in low-income communities and $15 billion in dedicated support for live venues, independent movie theaters and museums.
Referencing working with the new administration, Hern said he recently spoke to some Democratic friends about bipartisanship.
"… The American people are tired of the bickering," he said. "They are tired of the fighting.
"We're not going to agree on everything, but I think we're going to find a lot more things to agree on than to fight about. I'm confident we're going to find some things to work on, and we're going to move forward on a lot of issues …"