U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern talks latest COVID-19 relief package, spending on Tulsa chamber call

"We have to kind of figure out how we're going to slow this down and kind of get our fiscal house in order," Hern said.

President-elect Joe Biden has announced he will propose a $1.9 trillion rescue package to combat the economic downturn and the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's going to be very expensive before we're done," Hern said.

As for the latest COVID-19 relief, PPP2 loans are eligible primarily for businesses that have no more than 300 employees and demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross revenues between the same quarter in 2019 and 2020 or a 25% reduction in revenues between the two years.

Borrowers will receive full loan forgiveness if they spend at least 60% of the money on payroll costs over an eight- or 24-week period.

The new stimulus expands PPP eligibility to more nonprofit organizations. It also provides $20 billion for businesses in low-income communities and $15 billion in dedicated support for live venues, independent movie theaters and museums.

Referencing working with the new administration, Hern said he recently spoke to some Democratic friends about bipartisanship.

"… The American people are tired of the bickering," he said. "They are tired of the fighting.