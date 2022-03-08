U.S. gasoline price hits all-time high; cost jumps 20 cents overnight at area QuikTrips

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports after the invasion of Ukraine.

Gas stations in Tulsa, including many area QuikTrips, raised prices by 20 cents per gallon overnight, from $3.59 to $3.79, according to gasbuddy.com, a fuel price-tracking service.

Statewide, the average price jumped more than 7 cents per gallon, from $3.646 Monday to $3.719 Tuesday, according to AAA Oklahoma.

However, even with Tuesday's spike, the statewide average price had still not hit the record of $3.954 per gallon, set in July 2008, according to AAA Oklahoma.

Tulsa's average price Tuesday was $3.665 per gallon, also shy of the record of $3.927 set in July 2008, the auto club said.

The national average rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it’s up 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data. The previous high was set 14 years ago when the national average price hit $4.10 per gallon.

The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to tick higher with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and with inventories trending lower is contributing to rising prices at the pump, but skyrocketing oil prices are playing an increasingly large role as the conflict in Ukraine escalates.

The price of benchmark U.S. crude jumped 8% Tuesday to more than $129 per barrel, before closing at $123.70, up $4.30 per barrel from Monday.

Americans can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb, the AAA said.

Rising gas prices come as President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden declared, calling the new action a “powerful blow” against Russia’s ability to fund the ongoing offensive.

The U.S. imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia’s crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia.

Curbs on Russian oil exports will likely send already soaring oil and gasoline prices higher in both the U.S. and Europe and further squeeze consumers, businesses, financial markets and the global economy.

Energy analysts warn that crude oil prices could go as high to $160 or even $200 a barrel due to oil sanctions imposed by the West or if buyers continue shunning Russian crude.

Oil prices that high could send an average gallon of U.S. gasoline past $5 a gallon.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark; the nation will soon set new all-time record highs, and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said Monday.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. … Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time,” he said.

