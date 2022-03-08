U.S. gasoline price hits all-time high; cost goes up 20 cents overnight at area QuikTrips

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports after the invasion of Ukraine.
Gas stations in Tulsa, including many area QuikTrips, raised prices by 20 cents per gallon overnight, from $3.59 to $3.79, according to gasbuddy.com, a fuel price-tracking service.
The U.S. average price rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it's up 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data. The all-time high for average gasoline prices was previously set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.
The amount of gasoline in storage in the U.S. fell last week as demand starts to tick higher with summer approaching.
The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply is contributing to rising prices at the pump, but skyrocketing oil prices are playing an increasingly large role.
People are also reading…
The price of benchmark U.S. crude jumped 8% Tuesday to more than $129 per barrel.
Americans can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb, the AAA said.
Rising gas prices come as President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The White House said Biden would announce on Tuesday "actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."
The U.S. imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia.
Any curbs on Russian oil exports would send already soaring oil and gasoline prices higher in both the U.S. and Europe and further squeeze consumers, businesses, financial markets and the global economy.
Energy analysts warn that crude oil prices could go as high to $160 or even $200 a barrel if oil sanctions are imposed by the West or if buyers continue shunning Russian crude.
Oil prices that high could send an average gallon of U.S. gasoline past $5 a gallon.
Here's what a US ban on Russian oil could mean for you
Here's what's happening
What will happen with a U.S. ban on Russian oil?
What happens if the U.S. acts alone?
How could a Russian oil ban affect prices?
Are Russian imports already falling?
Will Europe go along?
Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war, source says
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.
Biden was set to announce the move as soon as Tuesday, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before his remarks. The White House said Biden would announce "actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."
The U.S. will be acting alone, but in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies. European nations have said they plan to reduce their reliance on Russia for their energy needs, but filling the void without crippling their economies will likely take some time. Natural gas from Russia accounts for one-third of Europe's consumption of the fossil fuel. The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.
Biden had explained his reluctance to impose energy sanctions at the outset of the conflict two weeks ago, saying that he was trying "to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump." Full story here:
***
***