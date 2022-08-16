U.S. Department of Labor grant helps Cherokee Nation with displaced workers during COVID

TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation has provided more than 265 displaced workers with stable employment during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to millions from a U.S. Department of Labor grant and new programs the tribe started to create more jobs.

The Cherokee Nation Reservation experienced a series of dislocated workers starting in 2020 from the COVID-19 pandemic and unstable economy. The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced its Employment and Training Administration awarded the Cherokee Nation $5.6 million in total funds to help the tribe during the public health crisis.

"It was essential that our Cherokee people have good quality, stable jobs to support their families during this global crisis, and these federal funds certainly had a hand in helping us to achieve this mission," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "Together, we have been able to provide the necessary services and jobs to get through these hardships and help our citizens find new careers.”

The Cherokee Nation established two PPE manufacturing facilities and a meat processing plant during the pandemic to provide essential needs to Cherokee families and also create new jobs. Several dislocated workers were placed in those facilities for staffing.