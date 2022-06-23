U.S. Department of Defense recognizes Tulsa aerospace company

L3Harris Technologies’ Aeromet facility in Tulsa has received the U.S. Department of Defense's 2022 James S. Cogswell award for outstanding industrial security performance.

Other L3Harris facilities earning the award for establishing and maintaining the highest standards in security procedures and program management are located in Greenville, Texas, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

The government's Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency oversaw the award’s criteria that included principles of industrial security excellence and factors such as establishing and maintaining security programs that far exceed National Industrial Security Program requirements.

"This award is a testament to our teams’ diligence ensuring compliance with the absolute highest industrial security program standards for our customers," Robert Moskal, general manager of Aeromet, said in a statement. "Our security team and employees are excited to receive this award for exceptional commitment to excellence and leadership in the industrial security community."

The Cogswell award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Cogswell was responsible for the underlying principle of the Industrial Security Program, which emphasizes the partnership between industry and government to protect classified information.

In Tulsa since 1974 and at Tulsa International Airport since 2013, the L3Harris company develops, maintains and operates airborne missile tracking systems in support of the Missile Defense Agency Airborne Sensor Program. It is a technology supplier for military, government and commercial partners.

It employs about 260 people in Tulsa.

