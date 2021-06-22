 Skip to main content
U.S. Department of Defense program recognizes employees from Tulsa company
U.S. Department of Defense program recognizes employees from Tulsa company

Two executives with a Tulsa-based real estate company have been singled out by the Oklahoma Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a U.S. Department of Defense program.

Stan Johnson, president and CEO of Stan Johnson Company, and Jeff Cox, managing partner of the company, received the ESGR Above and Beyond Award in recognition of the extraordinary support of Stan Johnson Company employees who serve in the guard and reserve.

"The ESGR Above and Beyond Award was created to publicly recognize U.S. employers providing extraordinary patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation’s call to serve," Raymond Knapp, Oklahoma ESGR state chair,  said in a statement. "Supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s guard and reserve units."

Stan Johnson Company, a commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, also was selected as one of 140 semifinalists (of 3,382 nominations) for the  Secretary of Defense Freedom Award.

It joins thousands of American employers who have reviewed and amended their current human resources policies to ensure compliance with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).

