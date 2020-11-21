Tyrance Billingsley II: City has opportunity to reinvest its economic commitment to Black Tulsans

Tulsa could become a source of desired investment opportunities, talent and innovation if that support becomes a reality.

Tulsa will move closer to the idea of “what could have been” that lives in the minds of all who are heirs to the legacy of the original Greenwood community.

As a son of Greenwood, this vision is deeply personal. The untapped potential that lives within my community is great.

The children of Greenwood will always be best suited to carry their ancestors’ torch. The leaders we need are already here.

This is why Black Tech Street is more than an economic venture. It is my way of paying tribute to all those who came before me and whose dreams were cut short. It is for all who are fighting in a world of unjust systemic barriers that have left Black-owned businesses disproportionately at-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But through the efforts of Black Tech Street, Tulsa’s Black community will be better prepared to weather whatever storm comes next.

This is Tulsa’s opportunity to become what it hopes to be when the world is watching next year.

Let’s stop performing and start becoming.