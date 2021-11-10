 Skip to main content
TYPROS gives out annual Boomtown Awards
TYPROS gives out annual Boomtown Awards

  Updated
Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge (copy)

A portrait of musician Jimi Hendrix hangs on wall while Dawn Tree and Gary Lee talk at Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 21. The business took home the Boomtown Business Award last week at TYPROS' annual awards event.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge took home the Boomtown Business Award last week at TYPROS' annual Boomtown Awards.

Tulsa’s Young Professionals honored three tiers of Tulsans at the ceremony: businesses, individuals and organizations. The Boomtown Individual Award went to Tony Williams and its organizational award was given to Urban Coders Guild.

Tyrance Billingsley II won the Legacy Award.

Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge is a coffee shop that pays homage to the spirit and resilience of historic Black Wall Street in Tulsa’s Greenwood District. Founded in 2019 by Yvette Troupe, it also serves as a co-working and meeting space for small business owners and local patrons.

Known as "Mr. Black Wall Street," Williams is a serial entrepreneur, graphic designer and clothing brand owner. He also served as worship leader at Victory Church for several years.

Urban Coders Guild provides computer science education access and opportunities to youth from historically underserved, underrepresented and otherwise under-resourced communities.

Billingsley II is a Tulsa-born community leader, entrepreneur and ecosystem builder. He is the founder and executive director of Black Tech Street, an initiative to rejuvenate Black Wall Street.

Founded as an initiative of the Tulsa Regional Chamber in April 2005, TYPROS was created with the mission to attract and retain young, creative talent to the Tulsa region, while also developing the next generation of leaders and enhancing Tulsa’s sense of place.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

