TYPROS executive director to step down this month

The executive director of Tulsa’s Young Professionals (TYPROS) is stepping down, effective May 15.
Andrea Pemberton, who recently accepted a role with Arrowhead Consulting, will be replaced on an interim basis by former TYPROS Chair David Tollette.
Pemberton will remain with the organization as a volunteer.
"TYPROS is what connected me to Tulsa, and it has been an honor to serve with an organization dedicated to elevating the voice of young talent and connecting individuals in our community," she said in a statement. "I’m proud to have led this organization as executive director during a challenging and critical period in our city and community’s history, and I know the work of TYPROS will continue to push boundaries and make our city an exceptional place for young professionals to live, work and play.”
Pemberton has served as the TYPROS executive director since December 2019, having previously served as the organization’s program manager for two years.
TYPROS is an organization housed at the Tulsa Regional Chamber.