TYPROS Boomtown Awards set for Nov. 5

Tulsa’s Young Professionals Boomtown Awards, its premiere celebration to recognize individuals and businesses, is set for next month.

This year’s theme is Boomtown’s Finest, in which the organization will celebrate the legacy of young professionals in Tulsa and their mark on the city’s past, present and future.

The event will recognize individuals, organizations and businesses that make Tulsa exceptional, the organization said.

“In addition to being one of Tulsa’s liveliest award galas, the Boomtown Awards is also TYPROS’ largest annual fundraiser benefitting the TYPROS Foundation,” it said on the awards website.

Event chairs will be Curcio Smith and Haley Kardokus, and the host will be Ashley Philippsen.

Since 2015, the TYPROS Foundation has provided funding for placemaking projects that engage young people across the city.

This year, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the TYPROS Foundation is dedicating its entire 2021 grant cycle exclusively to projects focused on Black Wall Street and the historic Greenwood District.

This year’s individual nominees are: