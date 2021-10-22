TYPROS Boomtown Awards set for Nov. 5

Tulsa’s Young Professionals Boomtown Awards, its premiere celebration to recognize individuals and businesses, is set for next month.
This year’s theme is Boomtown’s Finest, in which the organization will celebrate the legacy of young professionals in Tulsa and their mark on the city’s past, present and future.
The event will recognize individuals, organizations and businesses that make Tulsa exceptional, the organization said.
“In addition to being one of Tulsa’s liveliest award galas, the Boomtown Awards is also TYPROS’ largest annual fundraiser benefitting the TYPROS Foundation,” it said on the awards website.
Event chairs will be Curcio Smith and Haley Kardokus, and the host will be Ashley Philippsen.
Since 2015, the TYPROS Foundation has provided funding for placemaking projects that engage young people across the city.
This year, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the TYPROS Foundation is dedicating its entire 2021 grant cycle exclusively to projects focused on Black Wall Street and the historic Greenwood District.
This year’s individual nominees are:
Jeromee Scot, an Emmy-award winning journalist with more than 15 years’ experience in the TV news industry and who most recently served as morning news broadcast executive producer for KOTV, channel 6
Mikeale Campbell, a participant in Teach For America (TFA) and creator of TFA Greater Tulsa’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs
Tony Williams, an entrepreneur, graphic designer and clothing brand owner who also served as worship leader at Victory Church for several years
Business finalists are Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge coffee shop, Heirloom Rustic Ales brewery and Rose Rock Microcreamery ice cream.
Organization finalists are Fire in Little Africa multimedia efforts; Modus, a nonprofit that provides access to social services; and Urban Coders Guild, which provides computer science education.
The legacy award will be presented to Tyrance Billingsley, a Tulsa-born community leader, entrepreneur, and founder and executive director of Black Tech Street.
Founded as an initiative of the Tulsa Regional Chamber in April 2005, TYPROS was created with the mission to attract and retain young, creative talent to the Tulsa region, while also developing the next generation of leaders and enhancing Tulsa’s sense of place.
The Boomtown Awards will be held Friday, Nov. 5 at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks.
A reception begins at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. Attire is formal.
Tickets are $75 for individuals, $50 for after party and $200 for VIP.
For more information, go to bit.ly/boomtown2021.
