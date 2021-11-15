 Skip to main content
TYPROS announces $50,000 in grants for Greenwood projects
TYPROS (Tulsa’s Young Professionals) recently announced the recipients of five grants totaling $50,000.

The grants were awarded for various projects that seek to continue the legacy of Greenwood.

The recipients are Tracy Gibbs ($20,000 for the Greenwood Reflection Garden); Victor Lawrence Collins ($10,000 for Trash Talk); Black Queer Tulsa ($10,000 for Black Pride Week); Cooperation Tulsa ($5,000 for Church of the Restoration Community Garden) and Crystal Shaver with Mindful Resilience Courses ($5,000).

