TYPROS announces $50,000 in grants for Greenwood projects

TYPROS (Tulsa’s Young Professionals) recently announced the recipients of five grants totaling $50,000.
The grants were awarded for various projects that seek to continue the legacy of Greenwood.
The recipients are Tracy Gibbs ($20,000 for the Greenwood Reflection Garden); Victor Lawrence Collins ($10,000 for Trash Talk); Black Queer Tulsa ($10,000 for Black Pride Week); Cooperation Tulsa ($5,000 for Church of the Restoration Community Garden) and Crystal Shaver with Mindful Resilience Courses ($5,000).
