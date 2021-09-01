Two Tulsa firms get federal contracts

Two Tulsa companies, U.S. Pioneer and Frac 1 Enterprises, have been awarded federal contracts totaling nearly $70,000.
U.S. Pioneer received a $46,534 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for electric wire and power and distribution equipment.
Frac 1 Enterprises received a $22,450 contract from DLS, St. Paul, Minn., for medical and surgical instruments, equipment and supplies.
