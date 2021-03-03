Two Tulsa-area residents to receive OSU School of Accounting recognition in April

Oklahoma State University’s School of Accounting will honor Bixby’s Ron Bussert and Tulsa’s Sandy Siegfried during the 2021 Wilton T. Anderson Hall of Fame and Awards virtual ceremony April 29.
Bussert will be among three distinguished alumni honored with induction into the Wilton T. Anderson Hall of Fame, and Siegfried will be recognized as a Distinguished Friend of the School of Accounting.
Bussert, who earned both his bachelor’s degree in accounting and his MBA from OSU, is vice president for administration and finance at OSU-Tulsa. Siegried has been a longtime supporter of the School of Accounting. After earning her bachelor’s degree in accounting, attending OSU and the University of Tulsa, she enjoyed a successful career in the Tulsa area.
“Ron and Sandy exemplify the many ways in which accounting students from OSU positively impact the accounting profession and their communities,” Audrey Gramling, head of the School of Accounting, said in a statement.
“Both of these honorees, who have proven themselves to be exceptional in their accomplishments, help fulfill our vision of building the future of accounting. The School of Accounting is very privileged to have each of the individuals committed to our success.”
In addition to Bussert and Siegfried, others to be recognized include this year’s Wilton T. Anderson Hall of Fame inductees Melanie Middlemist and Joe Taylor.
Middlemist, an OSU accounting graduate with master’s and doctoral degrees, taught accounting classes at Colorado State University for 16 years until her retirement in 2002. Taylor, who earned his bachelor’s in accounting from OSU, is founder and chairman of JTaylor, the largest locally owned CPA firm in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.
The Early Career Rising Star is V. David Russell, who earned his master’s in accounting from OSU and is a private banker for J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank.