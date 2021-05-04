Two new stores coming to Woodland Hills Mall

Woodland Hills Mall will celebrate the grand openings of two new stores this week: Arctic Salt and Earthbound Trading Company.

Arctic Salt opens at 10 a.m. Thursday and Earthbound 10 a.m. Friday.

Attic Salt, which started in the Pacific Northwest in 2003, is a first-to-market store that carries pop culture apparel, home decor, collectibles and gifts. Its 1,355-square-foot store will be located on the lower level next to J. Crew.

The 3,516-square-foot Earthbound Trading Company will be on the upper level next to H&M. Earthbound offers home decor, meditation essentials textiles, stones, jewelry, accessories, gifts and bohemian fashion. Its first 20 guests will receive a $20 gift card.

