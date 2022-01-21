 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two local workers recognized for hospitality excellence by Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association
Two local employees received awards this week from the Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association at its banquet in Oklahoma City.

Ashley Jones, of the Hyatt Regency in Tulsa, was named Outstanding Front Desk Employee of the Year, and Damien Jacob, of Tulsa's POSTOK Lodge, was named Outstanding Manager/Supervisor of the Year.

All told, 55 people were nominated for hospitality excellence in 10 categories. Incorporated in 1974, the Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association is Oklahoma's trade association for the hotel and lodging industry.

