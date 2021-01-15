 Skip to main content
Two local hotel leaders chosen as officers for Oklahoma Hotel and Lodging Association

The Oklahoma Hotel and Lodging Association (OHLA) this week selected a pair of Tulsa hotel leaders as 2021 officers.

It chose as chair James Cunningham of Hyatt Regency Tulsa and as vice-chair Michelle Hartman of the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Tulsa.

The selections were made at the OHLA Summit, which was held virtually and concludes Thursday.

