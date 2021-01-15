Two local hotel leaders chosen as officers for Oklahoma Hotel and Lodging Association

The Oklahoma Hotel and Lodging Association (OHLA) this week selected a pair of Tulsa hotel leaders as 2021 officers.
It chose as chair James Cunningham of Hyatt Regency Tulsa and as vice-chair Michelle Hartman of the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Tulsa.
The selections were made at the OHLA Summit, which was held virtually and concludes Thursday.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
