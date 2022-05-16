Two dozen Tulsa companies receive awards from Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce on Monday announced money awards totaling $9.241 million for its Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program.

A total of 24 companies from Tulsa received awards, including McElroy Manufacturing, Vacuworx Global and Selco Custom Time Corporation. Zeeco was among the eight Broken Arrow companies to receive money. Owasso and Claremore were among the other Tulsa-area cities that had companies get awards.

During the 2022 application period, which ended in mid-April, the Department of Commerce received 163 submissions for project funding. A total of 125 received awards from $25,000 to $150,000 for $58 million in projects.

The companies plan to create 767 jobs with a total payroll of $35.4 million.

Individual award amounts weren't released.

"We are excited to announce this impressive round of OIEP funding to help businesses and continue to grow our own here in Oklahoma," Brent Kisling, executive director of the commerce department said in a statement. "Every $1 in OIEP funding is leveraging $5.28 in private sector funds to complete projects, creating a great ROI for the state while providing Oklahoma companies with a unique opportunity to diversify their operations."

OIEP was created to support high-impact, new capital investment across a broad range of industries to help diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development or increase capacity at Oklahoma's existing companies.

The program is administered by the Department of Commerce, the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (ODFA) and the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance also provides support to the program.

The full list of OIEP recipients can be found on the Commerce website at www.okcommerce.gov/OIEP.

"It’s essential we foster innovation and support new investment in the manufacturing sector," Dave Rowland, president of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, said in a statement. "OIEP is an important way to promote the adoption of new technologies, build a highly-skilled workforce, and help state companies stay globally competitive."

OIEP makes monthly cash payment awards in the form of payroll tax rebates to help existing companies boost business expansion investments in Oklahoma.

To receive an award, the new projects had to be innovative projects that expand capabilities of an existing company, lead to supply chain resiliency or be designed to target new markets. Companies were required to have a minimum annual payroll of $625,000 with a minimum capital investment of $50,000.

When reviewing the applications, Commerce took into consideration the amount of capital investment from the company; the ratio of private sector dollars leveraged from OIEP awards; number of existing jobs, number of projected new jobs and the average wages paid to employees.

OIEP uses funds set aside by the Oklahoma Economic Development Pooled Finance Act, and participating businesses are required to provide quarterly reports verifying employment levels and expenditures, as well as submit verification of purchase and installation of machinery and equipment.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.