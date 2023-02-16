The University of Tulsa's Collins College of Business recently announced the establishment of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, setting a goal of raising $10 million to help the campus community commercialize intellectual property, create new ventures and attain venture capital funding.

The university intends to provide seed capital for the next 100 companies started by TU students, alumni and faculty. The center will be led by Chris Wright, a TU graduate and local entrepreneur with a history of creating new, technology-driven enterprises.

A total of 220 TU alumni have started more than 130 companies and raised more than $1.7 billion in venture capital funding during the past decade, according to Kathy Taylor, dean of the Collins College of Business.

"It’s an amazing achievement for these alumni founders and companies," she said in a statement. "But going forward, the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at TU is going to cultivate and seed-fund the next 100 start-ups."

This focus stems from the fact that of the scores of companies started by TU alumni, only a few are based in Oklahoma.

"For the next 100 companies that are started by TU students, faculty and alumni, we are going to be a part of that journey," Wright said in a statement. "We will cultivate those businesses right here on TU’s campus. We’re going to seed-fund these entrepreneurial ventures and keep those businesses and jobs here in Tulsa and in Oklahoma to drive economic development."

Wright has been a co-founder or investor in numerous Tulsa-based tech companies, including Reliant, Medefy, MeIn3 and Plannly. He has been an adjunct faculty member at TU for more than 10 years, teaching courses in leadership, entrepreneurship, human resources, marketing and research methods.

Wright was a founding member of TYPros and The Forge, Tulsa's first business incubator program, and has served on numerous professional and advisory boards throughout the Tulsa community.

The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship already has secured $500,000 in pledges toward the $10 million goal, with $250,000 apiece pledged by 1991 TU graduate Scott Asbjornson and Regent Bank.

Asbjornson, former chief financial officer for locally based manufacturer AAON, will chair the center’s advisory board, which encompasses representatives from the university and Tulsa’s business and civic communities.