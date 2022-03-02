Turnpike Authority maintenance and toll divisions lauded for safety records

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority maintenance and toll divisions were for their exceptional safety records at February's Authority Board meeting.

Crews from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Cimarron, Indian Nation and Kickapoo turnpikes were honored for a perfect safety record in maintenance, meaning no incidents resulting in personal injury during 2021.

In addition, maintenance crews for the Muskogee and Turner turnpikes were recognized for an outstanding safety record, with no lost time for injuries last year.

OTA Director of Maintenance Mark Kalka and assistant directors Steve Allen and Mike Collins accepted the awards on behalf of the maintenance division.

Crews working the Cherokee and E. Bailey turnpikes were honored for their perfect safety record in tolling in 2021. The Turner Turnpike also was recognized for its outstanding safety record in tolling, with Mary Biswell, director of toll operations, accepting the awards on behalf of the division.

