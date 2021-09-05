Turnaround following turmoil: Navistar/IC Bus, city of Tulsa lauding new lease agreement

After a leasing spat between Navistar/IC Bus of Oklahoma and its landlord, the city of Tulsa, was settled in mid-2020, some wondered how the longtime economic partners would get along under a new arrangement.

The answer, according to the principals, is swimmingly.

“It’s healthy,” Rodney Tharp, manager of the IC Bus plant in Tulsa, said of the company’s relationship with municipal officials. “It’s been a pleasure to sit down with these folks. If they see something that they would like to have done differently, we talk about it. If we see something that we would like to have done differently, we talk about it.

“… I look at the mayor’s asset team as an asset for Navistar and this bus company. And if you were to ask them, they look at us as one of the best tenants they have in the city.”

In January 2020, the city found IC Bus, a subsidiary of Navistar, in default of its lease at the city-owned Air Force Plant No. 3. It notified the company of its intent to terminate the contract in mid-February of that year, but a date to reach an agreement was extended by several months.