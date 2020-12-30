Tulsa's Young Professionals reflects on successes in socially distanced 2020

Also, applications open Jan. 15 for 918 Lead, a four-month TYPros’ program designed to educate the next generation of civic leaders in Tulsa. Thirty people will be in the first cohort.

“2020 was most certainly a challenging year well beyond anything you could have expected,” Tollette said. “We were able to pivot, luckily because of some internal systems we have and because of technology. We went almost completely virtual after March.”

Founded as an initiative of the Tulsa Regional Chamber in April 2005, TYPros was created to attract and retain young, creative talent to the Tulsa region.

Tollette is employed at Vector Controls and Automation Group and also works at a business consulting firm called Simple Business Systems. TYPros chair elect is Aba Hammond, an inclusion and diversity representative at ONE Gas.

With coronavirus vaccinations well under way nationally and in Oklahoma, 2021 should allow every organization more face-to-face interaction. Tollette and Hammond have high hopes.

“We want to focus on people,” Hammond said. “It’s very apparent that 2020 forced people to evolve on their own. We want to be the support system for the young professional demographic.