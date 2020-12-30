Tulsa's Young Professionals reflects on successes in socially distanced 2020

Always out to broaden its network, Tulsa’s Young Professionals is an organization heavily dependent on mingling.
So in quarantine-dominated 2020, it was among countless groups that had to re-invent itself.
“For an organization predicated on gathering people for a purpose, not being able to gather people was a significant challenge,” said David Tollette, 2021 chair for TYPros. “We were able to accomplish a great deal and we learned a lot in the process.”
Among its highlights were a financial summit, a mayoral forum and 918 Vote, an initiative to create a new generation of young, engaged voters. The last project resulted in 1,415 voter registrations, Tollette said.
“Their initial goal was 918 voter registrations and they blew it out of the water, creating videos for multiple communities, specifically targeted around why getting out to register and getting out to vote is so important, especially right now,” he said.
TYPros’ mayoral forum on Aug. 20 has drawn more than 35,000 views online.
For its annual Street Cred event, TYPros in September paired up with the Downtown Coordinating Council and local designs to host a parklet design competition. Creating usable public space that supports social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis, parklets are small platforms that take the place of one or multiple on-street parking spaces that extend the sidewalk to provide new space for seats, tables, or other public amenities.
Also, applications open Jan. 15 for 918 Lead, a four-month TYPros’ program designed to educate the next generation of civic leaders in Tulsa. Thirty people will be in the first cohort.
“2020 was most certainly a challenging year well beyond anything you could have expected,” Tollette said. “We were able to pivot, luckily because of some internal systems we have and because of technology. We went almost completely virtual after March.”
Founded as an initiative of the Tulsa Regional Chamber in April 2005, TYPros was created to attract and retain young, creative talent to the Tulsa region.
Tollette is employed at Vector Controls and Automation Group and also works at a business consulting firm called Simple Business Systems. TYPros chair elect is Aba Hammond, an inclusion and diversity representative at ONE Gas.
With coronavirus vaccinations well under way nationally and in Oklahoma, 2021 should allow every organization more face-to-face interaction. Tollette and Hammond have high hopes.
“We want to focus on people,” Hammond said. “It’s very apparent that 2020 forced people to evolve on their own. We want to be the support system for the young professional demographic.
“We really want to focus on connecting people since that has changed from meeting people in person organically to a lot of virtual events, which we foresee for the first two quarters, at least.”
