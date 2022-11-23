Tulsa's Young Professionals name annual award recipients

Earlier this month, Tulsa’s Young Professionals, or TYPros, hosted the 2022 Boomtown Awards.

The annual event celebrates those in the city who further the TYPros mission “of making Tulsa awesome and serves as the largest annual fundraiser benefitting the TYPros Foundation,” the organization said.

The 2022 Boomtown honorees are:

Business award: ACT House. Inventor, investor and a student of people, culture and teams, Dominick Ard’is has designed and directed accelerators, developed innovation programming across ecosystems in America and transformed the minds of early-stage founders for the past decade.

Individual award: Andrea Pemberton, who “is a champion for elevating the voices of young professionals, creating inclusive cultures, and building the next generation of leaders in Tulsa.”

Organization award: BeHeard Movement. Evan Dougoud is a 26-year-old from Virginia, who moved to Tulsa in 2019. He founded the BeHeard Movement in 2020 after building a relationship with youth experiencing homelessness. BeHeard Movement is an award-winning nonprofit that has a mobile drop-in center that provides showers through a mobile shower trailer, laundry through a mobile laundry trailer, clothing through a clothing trailer, haircuts through a barbershop bus, case management and radical care to those who are experiencing homelessness.

Legacy award: Jerica D. Wortham, who is a best-selling author and award-winning spoken word artist. She is the founder of J’Parlé LLC, J’Parlé Artist Group Inc., (B)Light Tulsa, EnChante outdoor gallery, Community Pride Gardening Club and the Pärlā Creative Festival.

Also, at this year’s Boomtown Awards, the TYPros Foundation announced grant funding for six placemaking projects to be completed in 2023 totaling $35,000.

The grant winners are:

Community Skate Court at McClure Park — Mandy Durham

The Business Cycle — This Machine Tulsa Bike Share

Cultural Night Market & Food Festival — AAPI Tulsa

Sister City Spotlight — Twisted Arts

Mental Health Education Project — Andrew Duffy, LCSW

Art Workshops and Tours in ASL (American Sign Language) — Nic Annette Miller

For more information and to follow the progress of the projects and make donations supporting the TYPros Foundation, go to TYPros.org/boomtownawards.

Founded as an initiative of the Tulsa Regional Chamber in April 2005, TYPros was created with the mission to attract and retain young, creative talent in the Tulsa region, while also developing the next generation of leaders.