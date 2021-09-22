Tulsa's Transformation Church buys Unit Corporation building for $35 million

One of Tulsa's largest Class A office buildings has a new owner.

Locally based Transformation Church has purchased the Unit Corporation building, 8200 S. Unit Drive, for $35 million.

Brokers Rick Guild, Dilon Argo and Brad Rice of Newmark Robinson Park handled the sale of the energy firm's 196,350-square-foot corporate headquarters. The company, which developed the structure in 2016, will remain a significant tenant in the building.

The sale of the six-story tower allowed Unit to pay off its debt balances and have additional liquidity to deploy for high-return opportunities, Unit Chairman and CEO Philip B. Smith said.

Unit announced just more than a year ago that it had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

"The sale of the headquarters building further strengthens our financial position," Smith said in a statement.

KKT Architects designed the building, which includes a conference center with clerestory windows, a safe room and a four-story parking garage linked to the building by an enclosed walkway.