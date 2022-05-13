'Tulsa's Super Bowl': PGA Championship expected to be big for area businesses

The commercial jolt generated by the PGA Championship figures to be as far-reaching as a Bryson DeChambeau drive.

Local restaurant owner Mike Bausch, for one, can’t wait to be in the middle of the mega-event.

“It’s going to have a lot of impact, not just for us, but for all of Tulsa, whether it’s Uber rides, people that are hiring babysitters,” said Bausch, who co-owns Andolini’s Pizzeria on 15th Street and a family of more than a dozen restaurants and shops in the area. ...

“Airbnbs are crazy. Hotels are crazy. It’s very good, and it’s the fulfilling of a promise of what we have wanted to occur in Tulsa for years. Now, it’s coming to fruition.”

The men’s PGA Championship, which starts with practice rounds Monday and concludes next Sunday at Southern Hills County Club, is estimated to have an economic impact of $143 million for the weeks leading up to and following the tournament, said Ashleigh Bachert, interim senior vice president of regional tourism for the Tulsa Sports Commission.

A total of 62,000 room nights have been booked in the Tulsa area, and that doesn’t include home rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO, she said. Some people are staying as far away as Oklahoma City to attend the tournament, she said.

“This is Tulsa’s Super Bowl,” Bachert said. “It’s one of the largest events in history.

“It’s the sheer number. It’s the fact that people are here for so long.”

This will be the eighth major golf championship for men that Southern Hills has hosted, and a record fifth time the club has hosted the PGA Championship.

Thousands will be coming for the golf, but just as many will be lingering to eat and drink. That’s where folks such as Bausch come in.

“The odd thing about a restaurant is, adrenaline makes it easier,” he said. “If there’s more stuff going on, less things get dropped. Staff is making more money. Everything’s moving at a high degree.

“If you do that all day, it’s pretty hard. But if your pops and rushes are bigger, it’s good for everyone.”

DoubleTree by Hilton-Warren Place is one of the nearest hotels to Southern Hills, sitting about a mile away. That 370-room facility already is full, and its sister DoubleTree property downtown is nearing capacity for its 477 rooms, hotel spokesman Larry Martin said last week.

“What a great thing to have back in Tulsa,” said Martin, vice president of commercial strategy for Uptown Hospitality, a group that owns both Tulsa DoubleTrees. “It’s pretty cool. We’re very ready for it.”

The Warren Place DoubleTree recently finished the units portion of a $15 million renovation. Common areas will be refurbished after the event.

“We wanted to really push it to get the rooms done for the PGA because of the economic impact we knew it was going to have,” Martin said. “We didn’t want to have the hotel in a state of disarray.”

“Overall, with the restaurants and everything, it’s going to be jam-packed this whole week.”

Meanwhile, McNellie’s Group is getting its tables set.

It operates a number of local eateries and bars, including McNellie’s, Fassler Hall, Elgin Park and Yokozuna.

“After two difficult years navigating the pandemic, we are excited to have a popular event like the PGA Championship back in Tulsa,” Jim O’Connor, chief operating officer and partner of McNellie’s Group, told the Tulsa World in an email.

“We are hearing estimates of 45,000 fans attending the tournament each day. We assume that a lot of those people will be looking for places to eat and drink after watching some of the world’s best golfers. If so, we will be staffed-up and ready to serve them.”

He urged patrons to make reservations early.

“The good news for visitors staying downtown is that if one place is booked solid, there are lots of other great options nearby,” O’Connor said. “This wasn’t the case in 2007 (the last time Tulsa hosted the PGA Championship). Back then, downtown was still a bit of a desert when it came to dining.”

The food and hospitality industries won’t be the only ones getting a boost. So will local golf courses.

“The excitement started a month or two ago, and it’s just kind of building up to a crescendo,” said Pat McCrate, director of golf at Tulsa County-owned courses at LaFortune Park (Tulsa) and South Lakes (Jenks). “And it lasts.

“One of the things I love about Tulsa is that it is a great golf town. We have great golf courses and people get excited. When we have a function in our city, people rally around it and everyone wants to play.”

At the start of the year, LaFortune and South Lakes started taking reservations for tee times during PGA week and weekend, and those slots by Tuesday already were about half-filled, McCrate said.

“I was talking to my friends at Bailey Ranch (Golf Club in Owasso),” he said. “We’re were talking months ago about how every tee time will be busy the whole week, sun up ‘till sundown. I’m starting to get my staff prepared for that.

“We’re (LaFortune) only a mile and a half from the golf epicenter of the whole world.”

