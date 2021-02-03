 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa's SageNet buys digital signage products and services provider

Tulsa's SageNet buys digital signage products and services provider

{{featured_button_text}}
Daryl Woodard

SageNet CEO Daryl Woodard

 Michael Wyke-Tulsa World

SageNet, a Tulsa-based managed network services and cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced the purchase of a software company.

It has acquired Convergent, a digital signage products and services provider. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc., Convergent is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, with offices in Toronto, Ontario.

The acquisition of Convergent strengthens SageNet’s position as a company redefining how agencies, partners and end-users create and maintain world-leading digital engagement campaigns, according to SageNet CEO Daryl Woodard.

“Bringing the already extensive capabilities of our two companies together creates an organization with uniquely broad yet focused expertise,” Woodard said in a statement. “Both companies have tremendous experience deploying large, widely dispersed multi-site networks with an emphasis on reliability at scale. Combining Convergent’s proficiency in data integration and hyper-targeted marketing with SageNet’s full lifecycle methodology, cybersecurity expertise, multiple NOC/SOCs and nationwide support organization creates a digital experience partner with unrivaled capabilities.”

The U.S. digital signage market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2019, and it expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027, according to Grand View Research.

Immediately, Convergent will be branded as Convergent, a SageNet Company. Convergent’s leadership team remains in place, and both companies will continue to operate as usual as the integration process proceeds.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News