Tulsa's SageNet buys digital signage products and services provider

SageNet, a Tulsa-based managed network services and cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced the purchase of a software company.

It has acquired Convergent, a digital signage products and services provider. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc., Convergent is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, with offices in Toronto, Ontario.

The acquisition of Convergent strengthens SageNet’s position as a company redefining how agencies, partners and end-users create and maintain world-leading digital engagement campaigns, according to SageNet CEO Daryl Woodard.

“Bringing the already extensive capabilities of our two companies together creates an organization with uniquely broad yet focused expertise,” Woodard said in a statement. “Both companies have tremendous experience deploying large, widely dispersed multi-site networks with an emphasis on reliability at scale. Combining Convergent’s proficiency in data integration and hyper-targeted marketing with SageNet’s full lifecycle methodology, cybersecurity expertise, multiple NOC/SOCs and nationwide support organization creates a digital experience partner with unrivaled capabilities.”