Tulsa's NextGEN Talent seeks businesses to offer career exploration for black students at TPS

The Tulsa Regional Chamber Chamber has partnered with state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, and Tulsa Public Schools to launch Tulsa's NextGEN Talent, an initiative providing externship opportunities to African-American high school students at TPS.

The program was created to ensure a bright, diverse group of students are connected to business leaders and career opportunities in Tulsa before they leave for college.

Tulsa's NextGEN Talent will place 20 to 30 black juniors and seniors from at a Tulsa-area company for three weeks to explore career opportunities. The initiative is designed to increase the visibility of college-bound students who have a bent toward entrepreneurship.

Tulsa's NextGEN Talent is seeking sponsorships from businesses that can provide career exploration, executive-level access, job shadowing opportunities and a meaningful experience for participating students.

