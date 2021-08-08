Tulsa's housing market: a deep dive

In August 2019 — four months before the World Health Organization began studying the virus now known as COVID — the median sale price of Tulsa homes was $165,000.
That number has jumped nearly 34% to a median sale price of $221,000 in 2021, according to realtor.com.
Not only has Tulsa experienced a significant jump in home prices, but homes are flying off the market in record time.
Paul Wheeler, owner of Accent Realtors, has been a realtor in Tulsa for over 28 years and has thoroughly tracked market data for the past decade. This summer, he saw a record number of 96 showings at the same house in only three days.
“When a house goes on the market, it isn’t taking three weeks to sell. It’s taking three days,” Wheeler said. “We used to tell people four to eight showings and an offer in the first three weeks. Now we say 10-30 showings and multiple offers within the first three days.”
Wheeler explained that a balanced market has between three to five months of inventory on the market before being “absorbed,” or purchased, by the population.
He considers inventory lasting longer than five months to be a buyer’s market and inventory selling within the first three months to be a seller’s market.
Currently, all homes listed between $75,000 and $250,000 are selling within a month, indicating an incredible seller’s market within this bracket.
Although homes listed at median prices are selling at record rates, homes within the $800,000-$850,500 price range are experiencing a buyer’s market.
“This is not a normal market,” Wheeler said. “High buyer demand because of low interest rates, plus low inventory ... And the Tulsa community will continue to appreciate 3-5% within the next few years.”
Stephen Brock, a Realtor with McGraw Realtors in Tulsa, also explained that out-of-state clients are buying in Tulsa because when you work remotely, home base can be anywhere.
“There are more people moving to Tulsa. I think that’s the No. 1 shift,” Brock said, going on to share a recent client’s story.
“She (Brock’s client) can live wherever she wants, as long as she goes into the office for one week of the month. She works in Bentonville, so for her, this monthly commute is fine.”
How did we get here?
Just as COVID became a household term, analysis from realtor.com revealed that the U.S. fell nearly 4 million homes short of the market demand.
The lack of inventory was due in part to the halt in home construction during the subprime mortgage crisis from 2007 to 2010.
In the years following the subprime mortgage crisis, home construction companies reduced speculation and risk-taking, so fewer homes were built.
Fast-forward a decade to COVID’s first wave, and residents were largely required to stay at home and quarantine. In 2020, Americans spent $420 billion on home improvement, according to Harvard University researchers, and the country at large is looking to upgrade their homes.
Thus, the ramifications of the subprime mortgage crisis in conjunction with the human impact of COVID-19 have resulted in a high-demand, low-supply market. To top it all off, Tulsa (and the U.S. as a whole) is seeing record-low interest rates.
“The buyer demand came out because interest rates were fantastic,” Wheeler said. “My first house had an 11.5% interest rate. Now? (The interest rates) got down around two and three percent. We call it free money.”
Low interest rates can help stimulate economic growth, so as COVID-19 began creating an economic decline, the Federal Reserve stepped in. Federal Reserve officials anticipate near-zero interest rates to continue until at least 2023, according to their September 2020 policy statement.
“If you’re not a home owner, find a way to be a home owner,” Wheeler said. “Interest rates aren’t going to get any lower than this, and I think appreciation over the next ten plus years is going to be incredible.”
Entry-level housing: a chat with recent buyers and sellers
Considering the demand and price appreciation, however, some question if “entry-level” housing options still exist in Tulsa. According to data from the U.S. Census, the median home price in Tulsa in 1980 was $47,200, and by 2000, it had risen to $119,600.
Without adjusting for inflation, there has been a 368.22% increase of median home price from 1980 to 2021 in Tulsa.
But Brocks said that home ownership is still possible, especially considering the current interest rates.
“If individuals who are looking to buy first time homes know the programs available to them, I think they can do it,” Brocks said. “Plus, interest rates could go up half a percent, and they’ll still be lower than they were five years ago.”
Tulsa residents Harrison and Caroline Muegge bought their first home this June. After getting married in summer 2020, the couple moved to Tulsa from Stillwater and rented a duplex for a year.
They knew they wanted to buy a home in Tulsa eventually, but as newlyweds in their early 20s, they expected to wait a while. The low interest rates and loan availability, however, created an immediate window of opportunity.
“We knew we loved it here, and when we worked out the math … it just made sense,” Harrison said. The couple realized that if they could handle their previous rent, they could handle a mortgage payment.
The Muegges closed on their current home about 25 days after its list date this summer. Harrison partially credited “Biden bucks,” or the stimulus check, for making home ownership possible. He explained that they used the stimulus check to pay off his remaining student loan debt before moving forward with buying a home.
On the other side of the spectrum, Angela and Dennis Newman decided to sell their Tulsa home and listed it in July. They had showings scheduled within the same day.
“If someone’s thinking about selling, I would definitely move on that,” Angela said. “Right now is amazing, a phenomenal time to sell.”
Angela has been a realtor in Tulsa for 15 years but said she still found herself stressed by pace of the current market.
Her advice to potential buyers and sellers alike is that “speed is key” and “it really helps to have an expert on your side,” saying that experienced, local realtors are invaluable.
Looking forward
Despite the housing market frenzy highs, Wheeler said he thinks the market peaked around July 1. He also does not anticipate “the bubble to burst” or the market to crash.
“Now, all that being said, it’s calming down,” Wheeler said. “I think the values have risen to a point where the buyers are going ‘OK, I don’t know that I’m willing to pay that much above traditional market rates.’”
For Tulsans looking to buy or sell, Wheeler, Brock, and Newman all agreed that hiring a realtor, whether they have long-term experience or wonderful reputations, is key.
They advised Tulsans to do their research and know the average prices in desired neighborhoods. Wheeler also suggested talking to your agent about an escalation clauses.
“I think real estate will carry us out of this pandemic,” Wheeler said.
