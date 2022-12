A Tulsa woman has been recognized in the Forbes 2023 Education 30-under-30 list, the only Tulsan to be named on that list.

Honoree Edna Martinson is co-founder of Boddle Learning, which uses 3D technology to create a gaming-system environment to teach math to elementary-age students.

Launched during the COVID pandemic, Boddle already has helped 3 million students tackle learning gaps and improve math proficiency.