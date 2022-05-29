Tulsa World Media Co. names new president

Mark Lewis has been promoted to president of the Tulsa World Media Co.

Before this promotion, Lewis served as the publisher and president for the Wisconn Valley Media Group in Wisconsin.

“I am excited for the opportunity Tulsa offers,” Lewis said. “In my first week, I have been impressed with the community and the people I have met. I look forward to many more introductions and relocating permanently to the area.”

The Wisconn Valley Media Group includes The Journal Times in Racine, Wisconsin; Kenosha News; and Lake Geneva Regional News.

Lewis started as the publisher of The Journal Times in 2009. When Lee Enterprises, which owns the Tulsa World, acquired United Communications Corp. (UCC) in 2019, he went on to lead the Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News.

“I am proud and impressed with the leadership he exhibited during the acquisition of UCC and bringing Kenosha and Lake Geneva into the Lee family,” said Chris White, the president of Lee’s Western Media Group.

“Mark has earned this promotion. During his work, Mark developed a reputation for delivering outstanding performance and for developing strong, high-performing teams.”

During his tenure with the Wisconn Valley Media group, Lewis was actively involved in the community.

He was chairman of the board for Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC), vice chairman for the Racine County Economic Development Corporation, on the board for the Wheaton Foundation and served on administrative services for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine.

He also served as president for Goodfellows, a nonprofit that focuses on youth activities including providing assistance to Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program, which provides donated toys to children in need during the holidays.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.