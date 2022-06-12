Tulsa World Media Co. makes two advertising promotions

Tulsa World President Mark Lewis has announced two promotions in the advertising department.

Misti Rinehart is now the Tulsa World advertising director, and Kathryn Bezler is now the Lee Enterprises South Region advertising operations director.

The Tulsa World is one of 77 news organizations owned by Lee Enterprises in 26 states.

Rinehart has worked in the media and advertising industry for 21 years. She started at the Tulsa World as an inside retail sales supervisor in 2016 before being named an outside media sales manager. She then became the manager of sales and events for the Tulsa World and the Oklahoma Weekly Group, which includes the Owasso Reporter, Skiatook Journal, Sand Springs Leader and the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Dedicated to the media community, she also serves as vice chair of the revenue and promotion committee for the Oklahoma Press Association.

“Having been born and raised in the Tulsa area, this is my home,” said Rinehart, who is a member of the Quapaw Nation. “I love the people here, and I’m extremely passionate about serving and helping my community thrive. I know that marketing can be a stressful industry to work in, so I strive to ensure my Tulsa World family has a healthy work-life balance, in addition to the tools and resources needed for professional success.”

Bezler, who has been in advertising for 17 years, started at the Tulsa World in 2005 in the classifieds department. She was a sales leader before being named advertising operations manager. Her new role as South Region operations director serves Lee news organizations in Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Nebraska and South Carolina. She was born in Dublin, Ireland, and became a United States citizen in 2021.

“My career with the Tulsa World has always been about learning, growing and what my contribution to the company’s success is,” Bezler said. “So I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to expand my team, allowing us to share workflows for sales support and operations.”

The Tulsa World offers marketing strategies to local businesses with an expansive menu of options and capabilities as an Amazon Advertising partner and Google Premiere partnered full-service digital advertising agency.

“We have helped local businesses grow over the years with advertising in print and on our website, but now is the most exciting time to be marketing partners with the Tulsa World,” Rinehart said. “How we communicate and consume media has changed, and here at the Tulsa World we have changed to meet those demands. We continue our long-term commitment to deliver the right audiences for business owners in and around the Tulsa area. With an extensive and robust menu of services, we are able to work closely with our clients to help them reach and exceed their goals. I’m excited for the future of Tulsa World.”

To learn more about advertising and marketing opportunities available from the Tulsa World, email advertising@tulsaworld.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.