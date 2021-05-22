Tulsa UScellular customers gain enhanced access to company's 5G network

UScellular customers in Tulsa now have additional access to the company’s 5G network. The new 5G equipment in Tulsa County offers expanded coverage to several communities and will enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Oklahoma.

"UScellular customers in Tulsa will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes," Jeff Heeley, director of sales for UScellular in Oklahoma, said in a statement.

"We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network."

The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Oklahoma is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2020, UScellular invested $29.4 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Oklahoma residents.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.