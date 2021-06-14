Tulsa Transit to offer free fares on U.S. 169 corridor route through end of year

Tulsa Transit’s Workforce Express Network (WEN) Route 969 will be offering free fares from June 21 through the end of the year.

The WEN Route 969 provides transportation for employees and future employees working at businesses along the U.S. 169 corridor, including Amazon, Macy's, NORDAM and Milo's.

The route was developed to support and increase economic development in the north Tulsa area.

"Tulsa Transit’s goal is to assist with overcoming transportation barriers," Ted Rieck, general manager of Tulsa Transit, said in a statement. "Free fares on the WEN route will help alleviate the financial barrier as well, allowing employers to see firsthand how beneficial this service is."

