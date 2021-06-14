 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa Transit to offer free fares on U.S. 169 corridor route through end of year
0 Comments

Tulsa Transit to offer free fares on U.S. 169 corridor route through end of year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BUS RAPID TRANSIT (copy)

A Tulsa Transit bus passes a stop under construction in July 2019. 

 Mike Simons Tulsa World file

Tulsa Transit’s Workforce Express Network (WEN) Route 969 will be offering free fares from June 21 through the end of the year.

The WEN Route 969 provides transportation for employees and future employees working at businesses along the U.S. 169 corridor, including Amazon, Macy's, NORDAM and Milo's.

The route was developed to support and increase economic development in the north Tulsa area.

"Tulsa Transit’s goal is to assist with overcoming transportation barriers," Ted Rieck, general manager of Tulsa Transit, said in a statement. "Free fares on the WEN route will help alleviate the financial barrier as well, allowing employers to see firsthand how beneficial this service is."

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News